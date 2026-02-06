Secunderabad RPF Conducts Mock Drill for Crowd Control

Hyderabad: In a proactive measure to ensure public safety and enhance preparedness, the Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a mock drill on crowd control at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The exercise aimed to assess the preparedness of RPF personnel and sister departments in handling heavy crowd situations, improving coordination, and ensuring quick response during emergencies. The mock drill simulated crowd control measures at vulnerable areas of the station, testing the deployment of RPF personnel, communication flow, and response time.

Passenger movement management and emergency handling procedures were also practiced. A total of 65 personnel from RPF and other departments participated in the drill. The inspection included a thorough check of records and registers, kit inspection of staff, and a mock drill to assess preparedness.

The CCTV control room was also inspected, and staff alertness was found satisfactory. A Suraksha Sammelan was held to address grievances, and a barrack inspection was carried out. Saplings were planted at the barrack as part of the initiative. These initiatives demonstrate the commitment of RPF to ensuring public safety and maintaining high standards of preparedness and vigilance.