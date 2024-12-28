Secunderabad RPF Arrests Two Ganja Peddlers, Seizes 10 Kg Ganja

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Railway Police, RPF during surprise checking against the drugs peddlers on platforms and trains at Secunderabad railway station arrested two interstate ganja peddlers and seized 10.143 kg ganja worth Rs 2.53,575 lakh from their possession.

The accused were caught while shunting at Secunderabad railway station while they were transporting dry ganja from Koraput forest area of Odisha to Kalyan of Maharashtra via Secunderabad, S.N. Jawed, DSRP SC(U), said in a press meet on Saturday.

The prime accused who is absconding is identified as Mohit a native of Rajapur, Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra where as two interstate peddlers have been identified as Arun Kumar (28) and Dipak Kumar (22) both waste bottles collectors residents of Ratnagiri district, of Maharashtra and natives of UP.

During interrogation Dipak revealed that he and Mohit, both garwaste bottle collectors, were addicts. A few days later they met Arun in Maharashtra and hatched a plan to smuggle ganja into Maharashtra from UP via Secunderabad, Jawed said.

The main supplier Mohit lured them that he would pay Rs.15,000 if they assist him to transport ganja upto Kalyan from Odisha to which Depak and Arun agreed and on December 25 they went to the Koraput forest area in UP where they purchased 10 kg dry ganja for Rs 20,000, DSP said

Later, December 26 they all travelled to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from the Koraput forest area Mohit directed them to transport the ganja containing bag to Kalyan, assuring them that he would meet them at Kalyan after completing his petty works in Visakhapatnam.

Following Mohit’s directions, Depak and Arun boarded a general coach of Tr.No.18519 Mumbai LTT Express and continued their journey and were arrested by the railway cops at platform number 2 late on Friday night, he further said.