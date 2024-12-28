Secunderabad RPF Arrests Two Ganja Peddlers, Seizes 10 Kg

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad RPF during surprise checks at the Secunderabad station arrested two interstate ganja peddlers and seized 10.143 kg ganja worth Rs.2.53,575 lakh from their possession. The arrested were Arun Kumar and Dipak Kumar of Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and natives of UP, according to S.N. Jawed, DSRP SC(U). Main accused Mohit Rajapur, Maharashtra, is absconding. They were transporting dry ganja from Odisha to Kalyan of Maharashtra.

Kulsumpura Police Arrest Trio, Seize Weapons and Stolen Goods

Hyderabad: The Kulsumpura detective department police three persons said involved in more than 20 offences and seized a country-made pistol, two live rounds and stolen automobiles from their possession.

The trio, identified as Syed Abul Hassan, Syed Taleb Ali and Saif Ali Mirza, had waylaid one R. Krishna and snatched his mobile phone and two-wheeler at about 4.30 am on December 24, south west zone DCP G. Chandra Mohan said.

Minor Arrested in Hussaini Alam, Ornaments Worth Rs 3 Lakh Seized

Hyderabad: South zone task force arrested a child in conflict of the law (CCL) suspect and recovered Rs.3 lakh worth gold and silver ornaments from his possession. The minor was was arrested early on Saturday in Hussaini Alam. The haul included gold and silver ornaments weighing about 85 grams and cash of Rs.6,200.

Police, who shifted him to a state home, said the CCL suspect told them that he had taken to theft to finance his lifestyle, task force additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao said.

Newborn Rescued from Garbage Bin in Khairatabad

Hyderabad: A new-born baby was found wrapped in a bag dumped in a garbage bin near the railway tracks in Marutinagar, Khairatabad, police said on Sunday. One Potula Kankaraju heard the infant crying at about 4 am on Friday and informed the Khairatabad police.

Police went to the spot, rescued the baby and took her to Niloufer Hospital. After the doctors confirmed that the infant was out of danger, she was shifted to the Shishu Vihar on Saturday.

A police official said the quick rescue helped save the infant, as there were several stray dogs seen near the garbage bin. Police are working on information provided by passersby that they had seen a woman carrying a bag near the spot. “We are going through the CCTV footage,” a police officer said.

Panjagutta Police Book Two for Derogatory Remarks on YouTube

Hyderabad: Panjagutta police booked Karunakar Sugguna and Praveen Kumar, associated with the certain YouTube channels, for making derogatory remarks against a community. The complaint in the case was booked on October 3 by Raghumudri Peter.

Police had CCTV evidence that Sugguna had uploaded a video at the office of a YouTube channel in Ameerpet, Panjagutta ACP S. Mohan Kumar said.

Karunakar posted videos on social media where he made inflammatory statements. Another individual, Lalith Kumar, was found supporting Karunakar by speaking against a particular religion inciting them to gather in large numbers at the Panjagutta police station. He also posted over four derogatory posts and videos on X (Twitter).

The investigation is underway and strict legal action will be taken against anyone found uploading videos on social media platforms that defame, insult, or hurt the sentiments of any community, a press release issued by city police commissioner C.V. Anand on Saturday stated.