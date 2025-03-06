Secunderabad railway police surprise check leads to arrest of ganja peddlers

Hyderabad: Surprise checking carried out by the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Secunderabad Railway Station resulted in the arrest of two Odisha-based peddlers and recovery of 10.604 kgs of dry ganja worth Rs.5.30 lakh and two mobile phones from them.

The police were conducting surprise checks on platforms and trains when they nabbed two persons moving suspiciously on platform-10 after getting down from Konark Express. The arrested have been identified as Ananta Rait (32) and Suresh Badaraita (27), both natives of Odisha. Another accused Kiran of Gajapati district in Odisha is absconding.

Both Ananta Rait and Suresh Badaraita were relatives and they usually work at the same place as agriculture labourers and return to their villages in Odisha every day. While playing volleyball at Suresh Badaraita’s Muthuguda village regularly, Kiran came in contact with them and was lured to pay Rs.5,000 each if they agreed to transport ganja to Hyderabad.

Ananta Rait and Suresh Badaraita agreed to the deal due to their low wages. Following Kiran’s instructions, the duo took ganja in two bags containing five bundles. The trio then travelled to Berhampur railway station where Kiran took their contact numbers informing that he would call them once they reached Secunderabad, where a person known to him would collect the contraband.

Ananta Rait and Suresh Badaraita asked Kiran’s mobile number, but he refused to share it and assured them that he would contact them upon their arrival at Secunderabad. The duo boarded Konark Express without a ticket and concealed their ganja bags under a berth. During the journey, the TTE issued them a ticket with fine.

When the train arrived at platform 10 at Secunderabad railway station, they deboarded it and waited for Kiran’s phone call. On noticing them moving suspiciously, the police checked them and found ganja.