Secunderabad: Motorcyclist Injured In Accident, Causes Major Traffic Jam

Hyderabad: A minor road accident took place at around 2 PM on Thursday (March 26, 2026), when a bike rider was injured after colliding with an auto trolley on the Sardar Patel flyover in Secunderabad.

According to Traffic Inspector N. Anil Kumar, the motorcyclist collided with the auto trolley, causing a major traffic jam on the road. “It is not clear who is at fault. But both vehicles were damaged, and the motorcyclist sustained a fracture in the leg.”

To facilitate his rescue, the police stopped entry for vehicles approaching Sardar Patel Road from St. John’s Road and East Maredpally Road. This caused further delays, with rickshaws, scooters, and cars piling up, leading to heavy congestion and creating a bottleneck around the bridge’s entry.

However, despite the disruption, the police successfully managed the situation. The ambulance arrived on time and transported the injured man to the hospital. Eventually, entry to the flyover was reopened for oncoming traffic.

This article is written by Satvik AVP, an intern with Deccan Chronicle.