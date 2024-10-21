Secunderabad: Food safety violations at shawarma food stalls

Hyderabad: A state-level task force conducted inspections at five shawarma vending units in Secunderabad, revealing multiple violations of food safety and hygiene standards. The inspections were carried out at Mujtaba Grills (East Marredpally), Shasha Shandar Shawarma and Rolls on Wheels (Paradise Metro Station), Sync Shawarma (Secunderabad East Metro Station), and Asian Chow (Secunderabad).

The task force found that Shasha Shandar Shawarma, was operating without a mandatory FSSAI licence. Additionally, Mujtaba Grills and Rolls on Wheels failed to display their FSSAI licence prominently.

Several hygiene lapses were noted, including the absence of medical records for food handlers and pest control measures. Some vending units were found to be unclean, and synthetic food colours, which are banned in food preparation, were discovered at Mujtaba Grills and immediately discarded.

The task force also found serious issues in storage practices, with improper labelling and a lack of separation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. Perishable items like paneer and meat were not properly labelled with use-by dates.

Authorities have issued warnings to the vendors, and further action is expected soon.