Secunderabad Electric Traders Association To Host ‘Electric Expo’ at Hitex From Aug 29–31

Hyderabad: Industry body Secunderabad Electric Traders Association (SETA) will organise the fifth edition of the `Electric Expo’ at Hitex in Hyderabad from August 29 to 31. SETA president Suresh Jain and secretary Jeet Sethi said in a release that the expo aims at showcasing new age, environment- friendly, and energy efficient devices to industrial and consumer markets.

The event, which will have over 100 stalls, is hopeful of seeing over 30,000 visitors from government departments, real estate, architects, engineers , consultants, students and other stakeholders . Experts on renewable and green energy, energy efficient homes, low voltage equipment, and others will be part of the B2B and B2C event, the release added.