Secunderabad Defence Management College New Commandant Takes Charge

Hyderabad: Major General G Srinivas took over as the Commandant of the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, succeeding Lt Gen Harsh Chhibber, who proceeds on promotion as the Director General Information Systems.

Major General Srinivas is a distinguished gunner officer and an alumnus of the College of Defence Management and National Defence College. In his distinguished service career, he has tenated important and critical command and staff appointments. Before taking over as the commandant, he was responsible for planning and execution of operational logistics in Western Command theatre, including the recent Operation Sindoor.

The general officer brings invaluable operational and instructional experience to include Joint Operational Planning, Defence Management and Strategic Leadership. The College of Defence Management remains committed to providing cutting-edge management education and fostering joint operational understanding to the future strategic leaders and strengthen the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.