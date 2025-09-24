Secunderabad Colonies Hit by Repeated Inundation

Hyderabad: Five years after pledging to modernise stormwater drains it diverted, the AOC Regimental Association in Secunderabad has yet to deliver on its commitment. Instead, new illegal constructions have appeared on the disputed site, deepening frustration among nearby residents.

The dispute involves 6.5 acres of private land adjacent to the Army Ordnance Corps Centre, where the Association, meant to serve retired army personnel, has undertaken large-scale building works. Locals allege not only unauthorised structures but also the diversion of three natural nalas, disrupting water flow to downstream colonies. Residents of Gandhinagar, Durga Gardens, Ganesh Nagar, Hanumantharao Gardens and Wellington Enclave say their homes are repeatedly inundated even after moderate rainfall.

“The Board itself acknowledged the damage caused, but action has stopped with resolutions on paper. Every monsoon, we face the same waterlogging,” said V. Mahita of Wellington Enclave.

Records show the Association constructed a function hall on the land in 2015 without approvals. Although show-cause notices were issued, the Board later regularised the hall by collecting double development charges through a December 2021 resolution. The use of these funds remains unclear, while the nala diversion issue was left unaddressed.

“No association, however influential, should be allowed to block natural drains. When officials themselves are denied entry, it exposes the limits of enforcement,” said Ravinder Babu, a welfare association member.

Residents argue the Board’s leniency has emboldened further encroachment. “Instead of clearing blocked nalas, they are allowing more work. Who will be responsible when houses flood again?” asked Praful Jain of Ganesh Nagar. Another Durga Gardens resident added, “We are not against development, but this is at our cost. If nalas are diverted, our homes turn into tanks.”

With fresh activity underway on the site, residents of affected colonies are preparing to escalate their protests. For them, the issue has grown beyond one disputed plot to a wider pattern of regularising violations while leaving promised infrastructure works unfinished.