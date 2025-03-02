Secunderabad Clock Tower stands tall displaying official neglect

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Clock Tower has been displaying different times on its four clocks, with a variation of around five minutes. Moreover, the lights on the clocks were not working.

Asked about the malfunctioning clocks, a GHMC official stated: “We were not aware. This could be due to some technical reasons. No complaints have been received so far,” the official said.

He added that regular checks were conducted on the clock tower and no maintenance issues had been reported since last year. “We will inspect the clock and take necessary steps to fix the problem,” he assured.

The clock tower, built in 1860, is a heritage structure and an important landmark in the city. Deccan Chronicle had reported that clocks on the tower had stopped ticking for five days in January last year. It went unnoticed till this newspaper reported it. The clocks were later repaired.