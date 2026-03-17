Secunderabad Cantonment Seeks Rs 18 Crore From Defence Ministry for Civic Infra

Hyderabad: “Persistent gaps” in civic infrastructure in Secunderabad Cantonment have led to a proposal seeking Rs 18 crore in special funds from the Union defence ministry, with the request now under consideration, a BJP-nominated member said.

Addressing a press meeting at the Cantonment Board office, nominated member Bhanu Narmada Mallikarjun said the proposal was taken up through Lok Sabha MP Eatala Rajender, who submitted it to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking support for development works in the area.

She said the defence ministry has since asked the board to submit detailed estimates for the proposed works, indicating movement on the request. “We have asked for funds to improve basic facilities and take up development works based on local needs,” she said.

Other representatives also pointed to ongoing financial constraints, noting that while Rs 14.5 crore was recently received as a grant, another Rs 9 crore in service charges is expected, which could help support some works.

They also said that pending dues from the state government, including TPT-related payments, remain unresolved. “We are following up through the MP and official channels for their release.”