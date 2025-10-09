Secunderabad Cantonment Officers Told to Act Humanely

Hyderabad: Residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment have welcomed an advisory issued by the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) in New Delhi directing defence estates officers (DEOs) to maintain humility, accessibility and professionalism in their public dealings.

The circular, dated October 8, reminded officials under the ministry of defence—including CEOs and DEOs—to “administer with fairness, dignity and respect,” and to avoid arrogance or indifference while addressing citizens’ grievances. Though the order was not specific to Secunderabad, residents said it reflected long-standing issues they had raised about local administration.

For years, residents under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) have complained that officials behave dismissively, delay approvals and avoid public interaction. “This advisory feels like validation of what we’ve been saying for years,” said Hari Naidu, a member of a federation of colonies. “Officials rarely meet citizens directly. We’re treated like outsiders in our own neighbourhoods.”

Karal Singh of Bowenpally said she had filed multiple petitions on drainage and road repairs without any response. “Most officers don’t attend to the public during office hours,” she said. “Maybe now they’ll take us seriously.”

The DGDE advisory noted persistent complaints about indifference and arrogance in the department, reminding officers that public authority is “not a personal privilege but a solemn responsibility.”

Residents hope the directive will lead to genuine change. “Accountability has to start somewhere,” said G.V. Reddy, a retired employee and long-time Cantonment resident. “This is the first time in years someone at the top has acknowledged the problem.”