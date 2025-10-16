Secunderabad Cantonment Board Meet Ends in Uproar, MP, MLA Walk Out

Hyderabad: The Ordinary Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) meeting on Thursday ended in uproar after MP Eatala Rajender and Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Narayanan staged a walkout, alleging that elected representatives were being sidelined in decision-making and denied voting rights on key resolutions under procedural pretexts.

The meeting, convened to review long-pending civic works and encroachment regularisation issues, turned chaotic when several members objected that major resolutions were being finalised without consultation. MLA Sriganesh said members were not even given the agenda in advance. “Decisions are being made beforehand and meetings are held only to formalise them,” he remarked. “If we are not allowed to vote, what is the point of calling us?”

Thursday’s agenda included proposals related to road restoration, revenue collection and enforcement drives in Bazarghat, Balamrai and Bowenpally, where several constructions were recently declared unauthorised. Eatala Rajender questioned the board’s timing and selective action. “Why was the board silent when construction was underway? Why act only when poor families are about to move in?” he asked. “I will take this issue to the Ministry of Defence and ensure another meeting is convened soon.”

Reacting to the controversy, SCB chief executive officer D. Madhukar Naik said that the proceedings followed legal procedure. “Under the Cantonments Act, elected representatives do not have voting rights on resolutions. Their views are recorded, but voting powers rest with official members as per the law,” he clarified.

The meeting agenda also included discussions on stormwater drainage, property tax revisions and delayed contract works, several of which remain pending following the merging of some administrative functions with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). With the meeting cut short after the walkout, these issues were deferred.

Residents expressed frustration that civilian concerns continue to be overlooked. “There needs to be more transparency between the military and civilian wings,” said M. Joginder, a resident of Picket. “If those we elect have no say, what representation do we really have?”