Secunderabad Bengalis Gear Up For Durga Puja

Hyderabad: The Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha will host its 59th Sarvojanin Durgotsab from October 7 to October 13 at Keyes High School, Secunderabad, bringing a taste of how Dasara is celebrated by Bengalis.

Drawing over 400,000 visitors across seven days, the event has evolved into one of the most popular Dasara celebrations in the city, attracting people from various other communities, including Telugus, Tamilians, Marwaris, Punjabis, Gujaratis, and Malayalis.

“Durga Puja is very close to the hearts of every Bengali. People eagerly look forward to participating in this festival,” says Subroto Ganguly, the sangha's general secretary.

The Sangha says this festival aims to serve society by promoting cultural values across all classes, creeds, races, religions, and regions.

One of the major draws at Keyes High School will be the food court, with more than 50 stalls offering dishes from all across India. The event also hosts a range of cultural programmes, from traditional Bengali performances to appearances by celebrities from Kolkata and Mumbai. For seven days, Keyes High School will have packed schedules for the entire day. This also becomes a great opportunity for local talents.

“Our puja is one of the oldest and largest pujas in south India and it attracts a huge footfall," says BSS vice president Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

“Our festivity here at Keyes High School is a melting pot leading to the assimilation of various cultural and regional ethos and Bengalis who are more than 6-7 lakhs in number (in Hyderabad) identify themselves as Telangana Bengalis,” he added.