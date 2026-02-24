Section 163 BNSS Imposed at Exam Centres in Warangal for Inter Exam

Warangal: The district administration and police have completed all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Annual Examinations scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 18 across the erstwhile Warangal district.

A total of 94 examination centres have been set up within the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits, including 52 in Hanamkonda, 24 in Warangal and 16 in Jangaon districts.

To ensure transparency and prevent malpractice, all examination centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras. Teams comprising departmental officers, additional superintendents of police, flying squads and sitting squads have been deployed for continuous monitoring. The examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Students can contact the official toll-free number, 9240205555, for queries or grievances.

In coordination with the education department, Warangal police commissioner Sunpreet Singh has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), earlier Section 144 of the CrPC, at all 94 examination centres. The orders will remain in force from February 25 to March 18.

Under the prohibitory orders, the assembly of three or more persons near examination centres has been banned. All rallies, meetings and protests have also been prohibited to ensure a disturbance-free environment for students.

To curb mass copying, the police have ordered the closure of all xerox centres within a 500-metre radius of the examination halls from 6 am to 2 pm daily during the examination period. The commissioner warned that strict legal action would be taken against those violating the orders.