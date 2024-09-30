Second Rung Leaders of Parties Try to Contest Polls

Nizamabad:With rural and urban local body elections on the horizon, second-tier leaders from all major political parties have begun campaigning to secure positions in their respective villages and towns. The elections, which will cover gram panchayats, mandals, zilla parishads, and municipalities, are expected to take place soon in the state.

Aspiring candidates for positions such as sarpanch, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members, municipal councillors, and corporators are working hard to build local support. Many are focusing on their native villages or politically favourable areas, seeking to gain an edge in the upcoming elections. According to reports, sitting MLAs and Assembly constituency in-charges have promised to support these candidates in their bids for local body positions.

Both the ruling Congress and the BJP have intensified their preparations for the local polls. The BRS is also seeking to make an impact in these elections.

Naresh, a youth leader from the Nizamabad rural Assembly constituency, told Deccan Chronicle that he is aiming to contest for the position of Mandal Parishad President (MPP). "Compared to the sarpanch post, the MPP president role is more crucial for my political career. With the blessings of voters and party leaders, I am confident of winning the mandal parishad elections," he said.

In the previous two terms, the BRS secured a majority in village, mandal, and district-level elections. In urban areas such as Nizamabad municipal corporation and surrounding municipalities, the BRS, BJP, and MIM have made significant gains. Meanwhile, the Congress is striving to reclaim its former prominence in both rural and urban local bodies. In the undivided Nizamabad district, Congress currently holds five MLA seats, followed by BJP with three and BRS with one. With backing from MLAs, second-tier leaders from all parties are preparing for the upcoming contests.

District Congress Committee (DCC) spokesperson Dayakar Goud noted that contesting in local body elections has become increasingly expensive. "At least ₹20 lakh is needed to run for municipal elections," he said. He added that candidates with strong public support and financial stability stand a better chance. "We are optimistic that Congress will win the majority of seats in all municipalities," he concluded.