Second day of Hyderabad Bonalu draws heavy rush of devotees

HYDERABAD: The city was soaked in the Bonalu spirit on Monday, with devotees visiting temples in large numbers and attending rituals while renditions of folk music and traditional songs highlighted the festival’s significance and glory.

The main attraction was the Pothuraju going around colonies with his equally colourful whip.

On the second day of the festival on Monday, Bhavishyavani, the oracle’s prediction was that there was an increase in antisocial elements and they were luring youngsters into the narcotics trap.

“I am punishing those who are involved in this trade. Others will also perish in course of time,” she said.

At Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza, the Rangam Bhavishyavani was about the spread of new diseases and deaths of children and youngsters.

She said “I was the one who saved you all from Covid. Be wary as several new diseases are likely. It is the people who are spoiling their health by polluting the environment.”

The big procession started from Akkanna Madanna temple at Hari Bowli and went around the Old City. The ‘ghatam’ was carried on an elephant. The procession saw people dressed as various characters. It covered Bhela, Lal Darwaza crossroads, Pathergatti, Charminar and Nayapul,

After performing puja at the Mata temple in Nayapul, the ghatam was immersed in water.