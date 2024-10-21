Second Crocodile Sighting in Musi River Near Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: A crocodile was spotted once again in the Musi near the Salar Jung Museum, lounging on a rock. Another crocodile was sighted on Saturday, creating quite a spectacle for locals.

According to residents, crocodiles have become a common sight in the area, and on Saturday, one was said to have preyed on four dogs. “We saw the crocodile, and it devoured at least four dogs,” said Faizal Bin Md. “Everyone gathered to catch a glimpse and take pictures. It stayed on the rock for a while.” Faizal added that they attempted to contact officials for a rescue, but in vain.

The news that Musi is a breeding ground for crocodiles has surprised many, although sightings are not uncommon. Reports over the years confirm that crocodiles have been spotted at various points along the river, particularly in the cleaner sections. Interestingly, while there has been significant human activity in areas where these reptiles are seen, no injuries have been reported so far.