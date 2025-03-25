 Top
Second body found in SLBC tunnel after 32 days

DC Correspondent
25 March 2025 2:57 PM IST

Search on for still missing six workers: Officials

Rescuers load the body of Manoj Kumar project engineer with Jaiprakash Associates, whose body was found inside the SLBC tunnel on Tuesday, into an ambulance.

Hyderabad: The rescue team recovered a second body from the SLBC tunnel collapse site on Tuesday. The body has been shifted to Nagarkurnool Government Hospital but remains unidentified.

On March 9, the first body was retrieved and identified as Gurpreet Singh from Tarn Taran, Punjab.
A total of eight workers were trapped in the tunnel. With two bodies found so far, six workers remain missing. Rescue efforts continue to locate the remaining workers.


