Second body found in SLBC tunnel after 32 days

Hyderabad: The rescue team recovered a second body from the SLBC tunnel collapse site on Tuesday. The body has been shifted to Nagarkurnool Government Hospital but remains unidentified.

On March 9, the first body was retrieved and identified as Gurpreet Singh from Tarn Taran, Punjab.

A total of eight workers were trapped in the tunnel. With two bodies found so far, six workers remain missing. Rescue efforts continue to locate the remaining workers.