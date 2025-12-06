Second Attack On RTC Driver Raises Safety Concerns

KARIMNAGAR: The safety of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) staff has come under scrutiny after a second incident in a short span in which an RTC driver was attacked in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district.

According to the police, the latest incident occurred near a bridge in Vemulawada on Friday evening, when a man identified as Murthy Reddy, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, tried to assault a bus driver and conductor from the Vemulawada depot.

Murthy Reddy reportedly became enraged after the bus driver did not give way to his motorcycle. He verbally abused the driver and conductor in front of passengers, created chaos, and attempted to physically attack them. The driver and several locals recorded the incident, and the video went viral on social media. Following a complaint filed by the driver and conductor on Saturday, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

This is the second such incident in the district. Two weeks ago, a car driver had brutally assaulted an RTC driver simply for not giving him way. He was arrested after a case was filed.

Meanwhile, repeated attacks have left RTC staff deeply concerned, with many expressing fear and frustration over the continued targeting of employees who work under challenging road conditions to safely transport passengers.