SEC Ready for Local Polls; CM Decision Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Saturday stated that it was fully prepared to issue the notification for the local bodies elections by Monday and sought the cooperation of government machinery for the smooth conduct of the polls. TSEC commissioner I. Rani Kumidini was speaking at a meeting with Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Dr Jitender and senior officials of the panchayat raj department.

According to sources, the SEC conveyed its intention to conduct the ZPTC and MPTC elections first, followed by the gram panchayat elections later. While the ZPTC and MPTC elections will be held on party symbols, the gram panchayat polls will be conducted without party symbols.

The state government, which issued GO 9 on Friday implementing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes in local bodies, moved swiftly on Saturday to finalise seat-wise reservations across all districts. It also issued a gazette specifying seat-wise reservations for zilla parishad chairperson posts, signalling readiness to proceed with the election process.

Developments in the High Court on Saturday evening introduced a note of uncertainty. Although the court did not stay GO 9, it posted the case for further hearing on October 8 and suggested that the government consider postponing the elections until then. The court clarified that even if the SEC issues the poll notification before October 8 and proceeds with the elections, it would continue hearing the case without interruption.

This has left the government at a crossroads over whether to wait until the next hearing or go ahead with the election schedule. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to review the situation on Sunday and take a final decision on the timing of the poll notification. Nevertheless, the gazette issued on Saturday specifying seat-wise reservations for zilla parishad chairperson posts has triggered speculation that the government may opt to go ahead with the election process prior to October 8.