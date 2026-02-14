SEC Issues Circular on Participation of MPs, MLCs to Elect Chairpersons, Mayors

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a circular regarding the conduct of indirect elections for the second ordinary elections to municipalities and municipal corporations across the State.

Invoking constitutional provisions (Articles 243-ZA, 243-K, and 243-R) and the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, the Commission provided clarifications based on a High Court judgment (W.P. No. 20262 of 2021) concerning eligibility for participation in elections to the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of municipalities, and mayor and deputy mayor of municipal corporations.

The SEC clarified that only those Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Members of the Legislative Council of the State, who are registered as a voter or elector within the municipal area of the municipality and municipal corporation, as per the criteria laid down by the High Court, shall be eligible to be co-opted as ex officio members of the municipality and municipal corporation.