Telangana Local Body Polls Dates Announced

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) here on Monday announced the election schedule for the local bodies in the State. The elections would be conducted in 565 mandals in 33 districts in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, the State Election Commissioner I Rani Kumudini said the elections to the MPTCM and ZPTC would be first conducted and later Gram Panchayat elections. The entire election process would be conducted in five phases commencing from October 9. The first phase of elections would be conducted on October 23 while the second phase on October 27.

The first phase of election for the Gram Panchayats would be conducted on October 31, while the second phase on November 4 and third phase on November 8. After completion of Gram Panchayat elections, counting would be conducted on the same day. The counting of votes of MPTCs and ZPTCs would be conducted on November 11.

The schedule for local bodies election is as follows: