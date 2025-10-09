SEC Announces MPTC, ZPTC Election Notification

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (TGSEC) on Sunday issued a notification for conducting the second ordinary elections to Mandal Praja Parishads (MPTCs) and Zilla Praja Parishads (ZPTCs) across the state.

According to the notification, polling will be conducted in two phases — the first phase beginning on October 9 and the second on October 13. The filing of nominations will close on October 11 for the first phase and October 15 for the second phase. Scrutiny of nominations and publication of the list of validly nominated candidates will follow immediately.

The election schedule states that polling will be held on October 23 and October 27 from 7 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes will take place on November 11, and results will be declared soon after.

The notification clarified that elections will be held for all ZPTC and MPTC seats, except for 14 MPTCs under Mangapet Mandal in Mulugu district, as per court orders.