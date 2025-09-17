Search Continues In Musi For 4 Victims

Hyderabad: Search operations are still going on for three men — Dinesh, Arjun and Ramu — who were swept away at different locations during Sunday’s heavy rains, and for the body of three-year-old Mohammed Anas, killed by his father and dumped in the Musi.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of HYDRAA are combing the Moosarambagh bridge and Chaderghat stretches with boats, ropes and drones. Local residents have also joined the efforts.

“We are looking for four people here. The water flow has reduced since Sunday night, but it is still strong. We are working round the clock to trace the missing persons,” said Srinu, a DRF staffer.

The families of Arjun and Ramu waited at the Moosarambagh bridge on Tuesday. Ramu’s wife, in tears, said, “I am praying to God for him and hoping he will be safe and alive.”

Meanwhile, DRF officials retrieved Dinesh’s scooter from a drainage manhole on Tuesday, about 150 metres from where he was last seen. Teams opened several catch pits manually but found no trace of him.

Police have already arrested Mohammed Akbar, who confessed to killing his son Anas, placing the body in a gunny bag and dumping it from Nayapul bridge.

Separately, HYDRAA officials said they will conduct inspections in Mangar Basthi and Asif Nagar to identify structures blocking the drain line. “We will not demolish all houses built along drains, but only those causing major obstructions and leading to flooding,” an official said.