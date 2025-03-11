Search continues for seven missing workers in SLBC tunnel

Hyderabad: The search for the seven workers missing inside the SLBC tunnel after a section of it collapsed on February 22, entered the 17th day on Monday. The body of a worker, Gurpreet Singh, was found and retrieved on Sunday.

Officials said that they hope to find some more of the missing workers on Tuesday with renewed efforts to complete digging at the spots indicated by the two human remains detection dogs that were brought from Kerala to help in the operation.

The state government announced an ex gratia of Rs.25 lakh to the family of Gurpreet Singh following the confirmation of his death. His body has since been sent to his village in Punjab.

On Monday, officials said the rescuers were continuing to work around relentless inflow of water, which is being pumped out as it comes into the tunnel from the rocks above and around it. Two areas, identified by the two sniffer dogs, are the focus of the efforts to find at least two or three more missing workers.

The area inside the tunnel where miners from Singareni Collieries and members of rat miners teams are working round-the-clock in shifts, is under several metres of silt and stones that fell when part of the tunnel roof collapsed burying the men and the tunnel boring machine they were working on.

Officials said that the two dogs from Kerala may be taken into the tunnel again on Tuesday depending on the outcome of the results of the spots where workers were digging through on Monday.