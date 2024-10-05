 Top
SC/ST Panel Visits Basar IIIT, Hears Complaints

4 Oct 2024 7:21 PM GMT
The Telangana State Commission for SC and ST visited the Basar IIIT campus in Nirmal district on Friday and interacted with students. (Representational Image. DC File Photo)

Adilabad:The Telangana State Commission for SC and ST visited the Basar IIIT campus in Nirmal district on Friday and interacted with students. During the visit, students reportedly lodged complaints against chief warden Sridhar, accusing him of misconduct.

Commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah questioned vice-chancellor Prof. Venkataramana on why no action had been taken against the chief warden and expressed his displeasure over Sridhar's absence during the visit. Venkataiah directed the vice-chancellor to relieve Sridhar of his responsibilities. The commission's chairman and members held discussions with the students to understand their issues. Female students informed the commission that there were only four caretakers for 6,000 girls on campus and that there was a shortage of teaching faculty.

In response, the commission instructed the vice-chancellor to increase the number of caretakers and recruit additional faculty. SC/ST cell convener Dr Ajay Kumar and administrative officer Ranadheer Sagi were also present during the discussions.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
