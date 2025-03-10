SC/ST court delivers verdict in Pranay murder case

Nalgonda: In a landmark judgment, the SC/ST court has pronounced its verdict in the infamous Pranay murder case. The court sentenced Subhash Sharma (A2) to death, while accused A3 to A8 were given life imprisonment. Maruthi Rao (A1), the mastermind behind the crime, died by suicide in 2020 before he could face justice.

The case dates back to September 2018 when Maruthi Rao, a businessman from Miryalaguda, hired contract killers to murder Pranay, his son-in-law. The crime, driven by caste prejudice, shocked the nation. Pranay, a Dalit man, had married Rao's daughter, defying societal norms—a decision that cost him his life.

Determined to bring the culprits to justice, the police treated the case with utmost priority. A detailed chargesheet was filed in 2019, naming eight accused. After years of legal proceedings, the court has finally delivered its judgment, bringing some closure to a case that sparked widespread outrage and debate over caste-based violence in India.