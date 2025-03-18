SC/ST Atrocities case filed against LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy

Hyderabad: A case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against LB Nagar MLA D. Sudheer Reddy over alleged derogatory remarks made against Hastinapuram corporator Banoth Sujatha Naik.

The police have booked Sudheer Reddy under Cr. No. 254/2025, invoking Sections 3(2)(va), 3(1)(r)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the incident, Congress activists staged a protest, burning an effigy of the MLA in condemnation of his remarks.