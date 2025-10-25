SCSC Reviews Safety, Security, Wellness Initiatives in IT Corridor in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The annual general body meeting of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) chaired by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty reviewed SCSC’s key safety, security, and wellness initiatives in the IT corridor.

The meeting not only reviewed SCSC’s key safety, security, and wellness initiatives and outlined the way forward through three focused panel discussions — women, children and youth safety, cyber security and physical safety, and road safety, traffic management and healthcare. Each forum presented its achievements and future strategies aimed at strengthening Hyderabad’s safety ecosystem through effective public–private collaboration.

The Women, Children and Youth Safety Forum highlighted the success of programs such as Sangamitra and Suraksha Kavach, along with self-defense sessions and women’s hostel audits. The forum announced plans to extend these initiatives to residential welfare associations, schools, and colleges to promote safer and more inclusive environments for women and youth.

The Cyber Security and Physical Safety Forum presented major milestones, including project protection, which has reached over 25 lakh citizens and 45,000 direct beneficiaries. The forum announced plans to revamp the CISO Council to enhance coordination between law enforcement and industry, create a fast-track channel for urgent cybercrime cases, and introduce AI safety awareness programs for schools and organizations.

It also outlined plans to expand the number of SCSC-supported CCTV cameras from 300 to 2,500 for better maintenance and monitoring.

The Road Safety, Traffic Management and Healthcare Forum discussed plans to increase the number of traffic marshals from 135 to 200 by year-end, expand electronic surveillance, and encourage carpooling and sustainable transport initiatives with industry support. The healthcare forum emphasized preventive health programs such as HPV vaccination and early detection initiatives and announced an annual healthcare roadmap for working professionals and community well-being, now being extended to schools and colleges.

New initiatives announced during the meeting included the launch of a website to showcase hostel and PG safety audits, evacuation drill training modules for schools and establishments in collaboration with the fire safety department, EV-based patrolling vehicles through corporate partnerships, Suraksha Kavach for educational institutions and communities, and a Business Resilience Command and Control (BRCC) initiative to ensure business continuity and citizen safety.

The SCSC also announced cyber security posture support for MSMEs and enhanced collaboration with civic bodies under Project Pravaah to ensure smooth traffic management across the city.

During the event, traffic marshal Shiva K. Yadav was felicitated for his exemplary presence of mind and swift action in saving a life during a road accident, reflecting SCSC’s commitment to recognizing individuals who contribute to public safety.

The meeting concluded with a review of SCSC’s financial performance and acknowledgment of its continued growth through strong public–private partnerships, reaffirming its mission to make Hyderabad a safe, secure, and business-friendly city.