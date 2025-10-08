SCR’s ₹908 Crore POH Project to Create 5,000 Jobs

Warangal: The South Central Railway (SCR) has sanctioned ₹908.15 crore for establishing a Mega Maintenance Depot for freight rolling stock near the Warangal-Mahbubabad route. The facility will include Periodic Overhaul (POH) and Routine Overhaul (ROH) units for engines and coaches.

The sanction orders were issued by railway deputy chief mechanical engineer Swaraj Kumar. The project, the first of its kind in the SCR zone, aims to enhance rail maintenance capacity and will be developed over 300 acres of government land. It is expected to generate about 5,000 direct employment opportunities.

The depot will be constructed along a railway track in the Mahbubabad area, identified as suitable government land, adding to the region’s growing railway infrastructure, which already includes the Coach Factory at Kazipet.

Local representatives, Mahbubabad MP Porika Balaram Naik, MLA Murali Naik, and National ST Commission Member Jatothu Hussain Naik, played a key role in securing the project, meeting senior railway officials and submitting reports highlighting land availability and logistical advantages.

Once operational, the facility is expected to make Mahbubabad railway station a major hub, with increased technical and administrative activity. The station currently handles over 300 trains daily, connecting major cities including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

Members of the Railway Mazdoor Union welcomed the project, describing it as a major boost for employment and regional development, and thanked railway officials and public representatives for their efforts in bringing the project to the district.