Screen Time Stunts Children’s Problem Solving Abilities

Hyderabad: In today’s fast-paced digital world, screen time has become an inescapable part of our lives. From children being entertained with animated videos to adults working for hours, people are constantly glued to their devices. However, experts say excessive exposure to screens can have a severe impact on people’s cognitive abilities or mental capacity to solve problems.

“Research from the World Health Organization (WHO) is very clear that children under the age of two should have zero exposure to screens — no video calls, no animated videos, and nothing. Their developing brains are extremely sensitive to the radiation emitted by devices, which can negatively affect brain growth,” said Dr Charan Teja Kuganti, Psychiatrist, at KIMS Hospital.

It’s not just that infants are at risk. For older children, WHO guidelines advise that screen time should be limited to 30 minutes per day until the age of 5, and two hours maximum during adolescence, including academic work. “Playing games, real-world interaction, and creative activities are crucial at this stage for brain development,” Dr Charan explained.

“The brain’s physical growth is mostly completed by the age of six, but its neural networks keep evolving through synaptic pruning and neuroplasticity. This is why limiting screen time during these years is very important.”

But in a world where adults work for 8-10 hours on screen, maintaining these limits is a challenge. “What we’re seeing now are the impacts of prolonged screen use on cognitive abilities,” Dr Charan continued. “Serial brain scans, like CT Scan and MRI, have shown that excessive screen exposure shrinks the brain faster. This affects everything — attention, memory, intelligence, insight, orientation, and even mathematical ability.”

Nowadays, various children are affected by speech delays. "Parents come to us with children aged four years, who are still not speaking or just only babbling by syllables, not beyond that," the doctor added.

The exposure to screens affects all these areas as well and not just cognitively, but also some of the studies have shown head and neck tumors, when there is early exposure to these screens, or devices.

“We see a disturbing trend in both children and adults,” Dr Jayeshree, a consultant neurologist at KIMS hospital said. “Excessive screen time is decreasing concentration, and focus, and indirectly affecting cognition, which is the mental capacity to solve problems. This is especially concerning for children whose neural development is being compromised at an early stage.”

In adults, the most common problems due to the overuse of mobile devices are attention issues and memory lapses.

“For professionals, especially those in IT, the demand for rapid processing speeds and working memory is constant. But prolonged screen exposure compromises these very skills,” Dr Charan added.

The psychological effects are equally alarming. "Social media exposure, which makes up a huge portion of screen time, creates body image issues, anxiety, and even depression, particularly among adolescents," Dr Charan said. "When you're constantly comparing yourself to others online, it causes low self-esteem and can lead to dangerous behaviors like eating disorders."

This mental toll also extends to impulse control. "It’s very easy to become addicted to your phone," he noted. "We get distracted mid-task just to check a notification. This lack of focus impacts everything from work to personal relationships. It’s a kind of addiction that we don’t even notice."

Screen time doesn’t just disrupt cognitive functions — it affects our physical health, too. “Overeating while distracted by screens is a growing problem,” Dr Charan said. “The hypothalamus, the brain region responsible for hunger and fullness hints, doesn’t work properly when you're mindlessly scrolling or watching. That’s why we’re seeing more cases of childhood obesity, early diabetes, and hypertension.”

Dr Pragya Rashmi, a consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospital, said screen time disrupts vital functions. “Excessive screen time, especially closer to bedtime, severely impacts our sleep. The neurons in our brain, exposed to artificial light, don’t calm down as fast, affecting not just the quantity, but the quality of sleep,” she explained.

Many individuals experience a phenomenon where they feel unrested despite having slept for an adequate amount of time, she said.

Sleep architecture, the natural stages of sleep, also takes a hit. “If you are up until 3 am, your entire sleep cycle gets disturbed. You might sleep for hours, but it’s not restorative,” said Dr Rashmi, explaining the relationship between screen use and how rested one feels.

A key observation is how drastically our viewing habits have changed over just a few years. "Not too long ago, we were comfortable watching three-minute YouTube videos. But now, that seems too long; we crave 30-second bursts of content," Dr Rashmi says.

This shift, she explains, reflects how our attention span is shrinking and how we've become more impulsive. "We want more value in less time, and that greed for content isn't just affecting our patience but is damaging both our personality and cognitive abilities."

So which screen is more harmful? “All screens are harmful,” she said, explaining the phenomenon of flicker fusion, where intense screen exposure close to our eyes impacts both visual and auditory senses. “It’s like asking which poison is best for death.”

Whether it's a mobile or television, the damage depends on factors like age, the duration of use, and proximity to the screen. "Watching a mobile for 15 minutes or a TV for an hour, both will have the same consequence."

ADHD:

Excessive screen time has even been identified as both a contributing factor to the development of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and a trigger for worsening symptoms in those already diagnosed.

Rising ADHD cases show that early exposure to screens, whether through tablets or smartphones, is negatively impacting brain development in children.

Dr Jayeshree, a consultant neurologist, at KIMS Hospital, explains, "In young children, the lack of outdoor games and overreliance on mobile devices is leading to an increase in ADHD. It’s heartbreaking to see more cases in our clinics, with children struggling to focus and socialize. It’s not just about academics; it’s their overall development that’s at stake."

A concerning factor is that children are not only mentally impacted but also physically. Their exposure to screens comes at the cost of social interaction and physical activity. “Children need to be active, engage with their environment, and interact with peers,” says Dr Jayeshree. “When this doesn’t happen, it sets them up for many developmental issues.”

Studies suggest that prolonged exposure to screens affects brain areas responsible for attention, impulse control, and focus, leading to dysregulation in neurotransmitters. This results in restlessness, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior, symptoms of ADHD.

For those already dealing with the condition, excessive screen time exacerbates poor attention spans and hyperactivity, while also disturbing sleep patterns. This, in turn, worsens memory retention, focus, and overall cognitive function, trapping individuals in a cycle of impaired learning and behavior.

“While screens may help them focus momentarily due to the multisensory stimulation, the retention of that focus is poor. In the long run, this disrupts their ability to store information in long-term memory, perpetuating a cycle of inattention.”

HOW TO DE-ADDICT

Despite the numerous issues associated with screen overuse, there are steps to reduce its effects. “The first step is simple, to limit screen time,” Dr Charan advised. “Parents can install apps to monitor usage and set reminders. It’s also critical to establish ‘no-screen zones’ like the bedroom or dining area. Encouraging children to engage in non-screen activities, like arts and crafts or physical games, will promote healthier brain development.”

While the impact on children is alarming, adults are not spared from the consequences of excessive screen time. "Adults face issues like sleep deprivation, headaches, and memory loss," Dr Jayeshree continues.

"We often hear from patients that they struggle to sleep because they’re watching their phones late at night, disrupting their circadian rhythm. The blue light emitted from screens interferes with the body's natural sleep cycle, which can lead to a vicious cycle of sleep deprivation, impacting memory and focus."

But it’s not just about sleep. In more extreme cases, excessive screen use has been linked to serious health conditions. “We’ve had young adults come in with strokes, primarily due to dehydration. These individuals often lose track of time while playing games or scrolling on social media, forgetting basic needs like drinking water or eating meals on time,” Dr. Jayeshree notes.

For adults, finding balance is key. “Those who work long hours on screens should take regular breaks,” Dr Charan said. “But a break from your computer doesn’t mean turning to your phone. Go for a short walk, drink water, or talk to a colleague — anything that breaks the constant engagement with the screen.”

“Prolonged screen time increases anxiety and leads to frequent panic attacks,” noted Dr Rashmi. “It creates impulse control problems, and the content we consume often leads to heightened irritability, frustration, and even aggression. People often feel restless or ‘numb,’ though they are not truly numb but it’s exaggerated emotions they’re experiencing.”

In today’s digital world, where everyone’s work, education, and entertainment are largely screen-dependent, this creates a difficult balance. Dr Rashmi likens it to living in a busy environment: “You are surrounded by people all the time, but you don’t form a relationship with every single person you meet. Similarly, even if we’re always around our devices, we must learn when to draw boundaries.”

Digital Dementia:

The Rise of “Digital Dementia” though not officially recognized by the medical community, the term "digital dementia" has gained popularity to describe cognitive decline which is linked to excessive screen use. “I have seen patients whose memory issues and even hallucinations are worsened by constant screen exposure,” Dr. Jayeshree reflects. "These patients often develop symptoms similar to dementia, with issues like memory lapses and confusion, especially if they already have a predisposition to neurological disorders.”

While she emphasises that screen time doesn’t directly cause dementia, it certainly exacerbates the symptoms in those prone to developing it. “Screen overuse accelerates cognitive decline, particularly in individuals who have risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of neurological conditions.”

It’s not just children and young adults who are affected. “In fact, more and more elderly people are using technology, withdrawing from social interactions, and becoming more gadget-centric. We are seeing this problem across all age groups,” Dr Rashmi said.

Though screen time is increasing, she cautioned against labelling it as the leading cause of cognitive and psychological issues. “It is rampant and increasing, but let’s not sensationalise the problem,” shesaid, urging for a balanced view of the issue.

And as tempting as it may be to rely on apps for everything Dr. Charan advocates for simpler, offline alternatives. “Instead of ordering groceries online, go to the store. Pick out your vegetables. Not only will you get some light exercise, but you'll also reduce your screen time.”

While technology is important, its unchecked use poses serious risks to our mental and physical well-being. By finding a balance, keeping track of the usage, and prioritising offline activities, we can protect our cognitive abilities and maintain healthier relationships with our screens.

Dr Rashmi further said about the importance of discipline. “We need to teach device discipline, when to use it, and more importantly, when to put it down. Just like being surrounded by food doesn’t mean we eat all day, being surrounded by screens doesn’t mean we’re constantly engaged.”

Managing screen time in a hyperconnected world where screens are integral to daily life, from work to social interactions, the big question remains: how do we strike a balance? “We can’t eliminate screens, but we can control how we use them,” says Dr Jayeshree. “There are apps now that track screen time and help individuals set limits. I use one myself, and it’s surprising to see how easily screen time can accumulate without us noticing.”

“We can’t escape technology,” Dr Charan said, “but we can make conscious choices to keep it from consuming our lives.”

In a world that is becoming ever more connected, the challenge lies in finding balance, knowing when to be online, and just as importantly, when to switch off.