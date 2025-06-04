SCR Wins First Prize in Electric Locomotives

Hyderabad: South Central Railway’s (SCR) Electric Loco Shed at Lalaguda, Secunderabad, won the first prize in the "Beauty Contest for Electric Locomotives" held at Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi. The engines were judged on appearance, cleanliness, paintwork, and maintenance.

Loco No. 37364 (WAP-7) shared the top honour with Southern Railway’s Royapuram Shed in Chennai. The competition, part of the 42nd Electric Loco Maintenance Study Group meeting, involved 16 zonal railways and three production units. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain praised the team for their dedication and technical excellence.

In another achievement, SCR has recorded its highest-ever freight loading for May at 12.832 million tonnes, up three per cent over last year’s 12.418 MTs.

SCR has stated that the overall freight loading for April-May 2025 reached 25.194 MTs, which is also the highest ever for the period. Authorities said that the loading performance was mainly possible due to the vigorous increase in loading of coal, iron ore and cement products.