SCR to run special trains for festive season

HYDERABAD: Catering to the increase in rush during the festive season, especially Diwali and Chhath, South Central Railway (SCR) will be running six special trains.

Train no. 07003/07004 from Secunderabad to Patna will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara and Danapur stations in both the directions.

Similarly, train no. 07649/07650 will run from Moula-Ali to Ligampalli via Muzaffarpur. It will cover Cherlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Pataliputra, Sonpur and Hajipur stations in both the directions.

On its return, the 07650 Muzaffarpur–Lingampalli special will also stop at Secunderabad station.

Both these specials will run six services each. Meanwhile, train, no. 07069/07070 will run from Sanathnagar to Santragachi in four services with stops at Secunderabad, Cherlapalli, Ghatkesar, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur stations in both directions.

The special trains will have AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.