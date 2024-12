Hyderabad: The South Central Railway will operate a pair of special trains between Secunderabad and Velankanni for the Velankanni Festival. Train 07125 will leave Secunderabad at 8 pm on December 30 and arrive at 7.30 pm at Velankanniu the next day.

Train 07126 will leave Velankanni at 10 pm on January 1 and reach Secunderabad at 10.45 pm the next day.