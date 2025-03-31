SCR to Run 26 Summer Special Trains to Hazrat Nizamuddin

South Central Railway (SCR) said it would 26 special services Cherlapally and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi for the summer. The special from Cherlapally will be operated on 13 days between April 6 and June 29. Return services will be operated between April 8 and July 1.

These trains, with 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches, will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantonment.