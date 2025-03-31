 Top
SCR to Run 26 Summer Special Trains to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Telangana
DC Correspondent
31 March 2025 9:30 AM IST

Cherlapally-Hazrat Nizamuddin services from April 6 to July 1

Trains to have AC, sleeper, and general coaches with key stoppages en route.

South Central Railway (SCR) said it would 26 special services Cherlapally and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi for the summer. The special from Cherlapally will be operated on 13 days between April 6 and June 29. Return services will be operated between April 8 and July 1.

These trains, with 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches, will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantonment.

