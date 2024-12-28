SCR to Run 16 Special Trains for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway said it would operate 16 special trains for pilgrims to travel to the Maha Kumbh Mela, being celebrated from January 13 to February 26. The trains will be operated from January 18 onwards.

The SCR will operate four services between Moula Ali and Azamgarh; two on the Kacheguda-Patna route and two on the Moula Ali-Gaya route. Besides, the SCR will also operate services on the Guntur-Azamgarh route as well as from Nanded to Patna.

All these special trains will consist of 2A, 3A, sleeper and general second-class coaches.