SCR to Operate Amrut Bharat Express from Cherlapally to Kamakhya Temple

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate Amrut Bharat Express connecting Assam and two Telugu States from March 13 facilitating devotees to visit Maa Kamakhya temple on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati in Assam.

The train with sleeper and general second class coaches will run between Cherlapally and Maa Kamakhya temple, a famous pilgrimage site in Assam. Passengers travelling to the North-East will be allowed to travel with low fares.

The train will stop at Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram Junction, Pendurti, Duvvada, Samalkota Junction, Rajamahendravaram, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nalgonda stations.