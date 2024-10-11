Hyderabad: South Central Railway said on Thursday that it would operate 1,400 special trains to meet the festival demand till November. It would also be setting up additional booking counters.

The specials would be operated to Tirupati, Nizamuddin, Visakhapatnam, Gorakhpur, Agartala, Raxaul, Nagarsol, Danapur, Santragachi, Srikakulam, Nagpur, Malda Town, Patna, Shalimar, Shirdi, Sholapur, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur. The trains will reserved and unreserved coaches.