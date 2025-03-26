SCR to enhance security on trains and railway stations

Hyderabad: After an unidentified man assaulted a 23-year-old woman on an MMTS train, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to enhance security measures on trains and at local railway stations.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain ordered the deployment of more female Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel on trains, particularly in ladies’ compartments. It has also been decided to deboard drunken passengers and unauthorised males travelling in female coaches.

The SCR has decided to prominently display emergency numbers in all ladies' coaches, including MMTS trains, and to launch awareness campaigns. These will include regular announcements through the public address system at railway stations, the display of posters within railway premises, and the dissemination of relevant information on digital platforms to educate passengers about safety measures, helpline numbers, and how to report suspicious behaviour.

The SCR general manager also instructed Meri Saheli teams to conduct a thorough analysis of security vulnerabilities affecting female passengers, with a specific focus on high-risk routes, including MMTS sections.

Additionally, mandatory security checks and the escorting of vulnerable trains by station officers have been ordered. Officers in plain clothes will be deployed on random trains based on complaints and crime history.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to report any suspicious activity through the emergency helpline and assured that strict action will be taken to maintain security at stations and onboard trains.