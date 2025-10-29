Cyclone Montha: SCR Set Up Help Desks

Hyderabad: In view of Cyclone Montha and its impact on train operations, the Indian Railways has set up special help desks to assist passengers with updated train running information.

Help Desks set up to assist passengers with train running information in view of #CycloneMontha @RailMinIndia @drmsecunderabad @drmhyb @drmvijayawada pic.twitter.com/wzp8wyjexF

Help desks have been established under the Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada railway divisions to offer timely updates, guidance, and support to travelers facing disruptions due to the cyclone’s effect on railway routes.

The Ministry of Railways and concerned divisions have urged passengers to check with the nearest help desk or official online sources for the latest information before starting their journey.



