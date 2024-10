SCR Runs 26 Special Trains Between Kazipet-Dadar

Nizamabad: In order to accommodate increased passenger demand during the festival season, the South Central Railway will run 26 weekly summer special trains between Kazipet and Dadar. Train No. 07195 Kazipet-Dadar departs at 15.00 on Wednesday and arrives at 13. 25 on Thursday. This weekly special will operate on 10 services on October 16 and 23, as well as November 13, 20, and 27.

Train No. 07196 Dadar-Kazipet will depart at 15.25 on Thursday and arrive at 16.00 on Friday, operating on October 17 and 24 , as well as November 14, 21, and 28. Train No. 07197 Kazipet-Dadar will depart at 11. 30 on Saturday and arrive at 13.25 on Sunday, running on October 12, 19, and 26, and November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

Train No. 07198 Dadar-Kazipet will depart at 15.25 on Sunday and arrive at 21.30 on Monday. This service will run on 13th, 20th, and 27th October 13, 20 and 27, as well as December 1, 3, 10, 24, 27. These trains will consist of AC II, III tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.

The special trains (07195, 07196) will stop at Jammikunta, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Lingampet Jagtial, Metpally, Armoor, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Umri, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Selu, Parthur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Lasur, Rotegaon, Nagarsol, Manmad, Nasik, Igatpuri, and Kalyan stations in both directions.

The special trains (07197, 07198) will operate 16 services and will stop at Jammikunta, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Bellampally, Sirpur, Kagaznagar, Ballarshah, Chandrapur, Bhandak, Wani, Kayer, Lingti, Pimpalkhuti, Adilabad, Kinwat, Sahasrakund, Himayatnagar, Bhokar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Selu, Parthur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Lasur, Rotegaon, Nagarsol, Manmad, Nasik, Igatpuri, and Kalyan stations in both directions.