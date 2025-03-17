 Top
SCR reviews safety, punctuality of trains

Telangana
DC Correspondent
17 March 2025 11:17 PM IST

The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a comprehensive review meeting on train safety and punctuality.

Hyderabad:The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a comprehensive review meeting on train safety and punctuality. The meeting was attended by principal heads of departments and divisional railway managers from all six divisions—Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded.

Addressing the officials, SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain directed them to strictly adhere to safety protocols and conduct regular field-level counselling. He emphasised the need to reinforce safety guidelines at Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and level crossings. Additionally, he instructed the installation of at least two height gauges at all RUBs to enhance safety and protect railway tracks.

