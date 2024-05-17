SCR Records Heaviest Footfall in Four Days

Hyderabad: A record 4.3 lakh unreserved passengers travelled from the city to different destinations from Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Lingampally railway stations from May 9 to 12.

According to officials from South Central Railway (SCR), a daily average of 1.05 lakh passengers travelled in general coaches, which is 52 per cent higher than the daily average of 68,800 unreserved passengers.



In order to cater to the rush because of summer vacations, Lok Sabha elections and the weekend rush, SCR introduced more than 60 additional special trains between the two Telugu states from May 9 to 15. The special trains from the twin cities to Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Narsapur, Vijayawada, Nagersol and Machilipatnam, recorded more than 100 per cent occupancy. Special trains were also run to Khurda Road, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Cuttack (All Odisha), Bengaluru, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Agartala, Udaipur, Santragachi, Kollam, Jaipur and Rajkot.

Around 41 additional coaches, including AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches were added to the 40 regular trains to accommodate the additional rush of waitlisted passengers, said SCR officials.