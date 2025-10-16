SCR Plans 12 Special Trains to Clear Festival Rush

Hyderabad: To cater to the festival season rush for Diwali and Chhath, the South Central Railway has scheduled about 12 special trains between various destinations from October 17 to November 22. The special trains will operate between Tirupati to Secunderabad; Vijayawada-Secunderabad-Vijayawada; Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar New-Hyderabad; Solapur-Dharmavaram-Solapur; MGR Chennai Central–Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central; and Darbhanga-Yesvantpur-Darbhanga.