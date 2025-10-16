 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

SCR Plans 12 Special Trains to Clear Festival Rush

Telangana
16 Oct 2025 11:09 PM IST

SCR Announces 12 Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festival Rush from Oct 17 to Nov 22

SCR Plans 12 Special Trains to Clear Festival Rush
x
Representational Image (Source: DC)

Hyderabad: To cater to the festival season rush for Diwali and Chhath, the South Central Railway has scheduled about 12 special trains between various destinations from October 17 to November 22. The special trains will operate between Tirupati to Secunderabad; Vijayawada-Secunderabad-Vijayawada; Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar New-Hyderabad; Solapur-Dharmavaram-Solapur; MGR Chennai Central–Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central; and Darbhanga-Yesvantpur-Darbhanga.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad telangana indian railway diwali festival 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X