SCR Plans 12 Special Trains to Clear Festival Rush
SCR Announces 12 Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festival Rush from Oct 17 to Nov 22
Hyderabad: To cater to the festival season rush for Diwali and Chhath, the South Central Railway has scheduled about 12 special trains between various destinations from October 17 to November 22. The special trains will operate between Tirupati to Secunderabad; Vijayawada-Secunderabad-Vijayawada; Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar New-Hyderabad; Solapur-Dharmavaram-Solapur; MGR Chennai Central–Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central; and Darbhanga-Yesvantpur-Darbhanga.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
