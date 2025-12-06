SCR Operates Special Trains to Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata to Clear Extra Rush

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is running three special trains to clear extra rush of passengers to Chennai, Mumbai and Shalimar in Kolkata on December 6, 2025.

The details of the trains are as follows: Train No. 07148 Cherlapalli - Shalimar Special Train will depart Cherlapalli on December 6 (Saturday) at 9.35 pm. It has 1st AC cum 2nd AC-1 (30 berths); 2nd AC-2 (96 berths), 3rd AC-5 (320 berths), Sleeper - 10 coaches (720 berths) and General - 4 coaches (400 capacity) with total 1566 passengers

Train No. 07146 Secunderabad - Chennai Egmore Special Train will depart Secunderabad on December 6 (Saturday) at 6.40 pm and will arrive at Chennai Egmore at 8 am on Sunday. The 3rd AC - 09 (648 berths) and 3AC Economy - 5 coaches (415 berths) with a total 1063 passengers.

Train No. 07150 Hyderabad - Mumbai LTT Special Train will depart Hyderabad on December 6 (Saturday) at 8.25 pm with 3AC having 15 coaches with 1080 berths and and will arrive Mumbai LTT at 3 pm on Sunday.



