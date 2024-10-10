SCR loco pilots face immense pressure amid staff shortage

Hyderabad: Locomotive pilots at the South Central Railway (SCR) said they were under immense work pressure that entails them to be on duty for almost 24 hours, and to return to work after a 16-hour break. Leaves are being denied to them due to the shortage of staff.

Locomotive pilots (LP) and assistant locomotive pilots (ALP), while narrating their trauma to this correspondent, said that many were falling ill mentally and physically with some developing complications like BP, diabetes, sleep apnea, insomnia, back pain and urological problems.

They said that although SCR-Secunderabad has a provision for 4,000 LP, ALP and shunters posts, they are running the show with only 3,000 for the last few years. As a result, the existing employees have to forgo sick leaves and proper rest.

Although, as per the Railway Board’s hours of employment rules (HOER) they are entitled for a break of 16 hours, LPs and ALPs monitoring goods trains have to be back after taking rest for 14 hours.

They wonder how despite such a shortage of workforce in such a critical department, the authorities were introducing new trains and also running special trains, which are adding to their burdens.

The railways are following the outdated HOER that were framed in 1968, whereas there have been many changes like engines, electric traction, metre gauge to broad gauge and new technology to operate the signaling system. Getting adapted to these technological changes is increasing psychological pressure on them, they said.

A senior LP said that the signals that were prevalent in 2020 are completely different now. Earlier the maximum speed was less than 100 kmph, now it’s 130 kmph, he said. It is the same with the vigilance control devices (VCDs). The entire activity is now monitored by Crew Voice and Video Recording System (CCVRS) and split-second decisions.

Dr Anita Rego, founder of Amita Care counselling and psychotherapy services, said, “Locomotive driving is a job with no physical movement during the work hours. They need eye focus and concentration for long hours with no scope to relax. In addition, social connections during work hours are limited. Direct exposure to sunlight or the darkness around during night may impact adversely. With sleep hours also being erratic, the work hours can lead to physical and mental exhaustion.”

Dr Rego added, “There are higher chances of drivers being affected by anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances, alcohol consumption and diminishing interpersonal skills. Long hours away from home may cause stress on marital and familial relationships.”

“What is most beneficial in such work situations is to provide equipment for exercising at the points where the drivers rest. Providing protective gears for eyes and teaching some eye relaxation techniques may also come in handy,” Dr Rego said.