SCR Launches Swachhata Hi Seva

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has launched the annual Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign, to be observed from September 17 to October 2, under the theme of a ‘Whole of Society and Whole of Government’ approach. The initiative seeks to bring together citizens, institutions and leadership at all levels to strengthen voluntarism and collective action for cleanliness.

The SHS-2025 will focus on transforming cleanliness target units by identifying, mapping and clearing difficult and dirty spots within a set timeframe. Efforts will also cover the upkeep of public spaces, railway establishments, institutions and other high-footfall areas.

A major highlight this year is the nation-wide shramdaan programme, Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath, to be held on September 25. SCR employees will actively participate, dedicating one hour to collective cleanliness efforts across railway premises.

The campaign will also emphasise youth engagement, improvement of public toilets at stations and on trains and enhanced cleanliness in base kitchens, restaurants, food stalls and pantry cars. Smart bins in pantry cars will be promoted, while water bodies such as rivers, lakes, ponds and drains in railway premises will also be cleaned during the fortnight-long drive.

Notifications for 1,743 RTC posts out

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) has finally issued a long-awaited recruitment notification, inviting applications for 1,743 vacancies, including 1,000 driver posts and 743 shramik posts.

The state government has entrusted the TG Level Police Recruitment Board (TGLPRB) with the selection process. Applications will be accepted only through the prescribed proforma available on the TGLPRB website, from 8 am on October 8 to 5 pm on October 28.

The notification comes 14 months after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s announcement in July 2024. This marks the first direct recruitment in the corporation since the formation of Telangana in 2013. Officials noted that while the corporation currently requires more than 3,000 drivers, only 1,000 posts have been notified in this round.

GO 317 upsets families of employees: JAC

Hyderabad: Teachers and employees affected by GO 317 have said the order has shifted them from their families and created fresh problems. Their joint action committee (JAC) requested that the government intervene and provide relief.

The committee stated that the government’s earlier order, GO 190, had not alleviated their troubles. “Employees, headmasters, PETs and other staff have been shifted far from their homes. Many are unable to manage family responsibilities or look after aged parents,” the JAC said.

It added that transfers under GO 317 had pushed staff into hardship after years of service in one place. “Instead of solving problems, the order created new ones,” they said in a statement. The JAC opposed the use of work adjustment and warned district education officers against forcing temporary postings.

The committee asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to intervene and direct officials to restore employees to their original postings. They added that it would continue its protest if the government failed to act. “We have repeatedly requested relief but the problems remain unresolved. We are left with no choice but to continue our struggle,” JAC declared.

According to them, only a direct decision from the government can end the difficulties faced by those displaced under GO 317.

HYDRAA reclaims Rs.16-cr worth land

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Wednesday, reclaimed more than 1,600 sq. yards of land earmarked for parks and public amenities at two locations, valued at nearly `16 crore.

In the Sanathnagar Cooperative Society layout at Moosapet circle, officials cleared encroachments on nearly 1,000 sq. yards of parkland. The layout, developed in 1967 with 172 plots, had 1,200 sq. yards reserved for parks. The action followed a complaint from the Mothinagar Cooperative Housing Society through HYDRAA Prajavani. Officials from GHMC, DTCP and the revenue department carried out the demolition drive.

In another case, HYDRAA recovered 600 sq. yards of park and amenity space at Madinaguda in Serilingampally, after acting on a complaint filed by the Sri Abhayanjaneya Welfare Association. Illegal structures were removed, including a cowshed, and the cattle were handed over to the ISKCON Temple before clearance.

Prof. Arjun Rao new heritage director

Hyderabad: The department of youth advancement, tourism and culture (YAT&C) has appointed Prof. Arjun Rao Kuthadi, retired principal and dean, faculty of social sciences, Osmania University, as the director of Heritage Telangana.

An order issued by special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Prof. Kuthadi was selected in view of his expertise in history. He will assume charge immediately for a two-year term, relieving Ranjan of the additional responsibility of the post.

Prof. Kuthadi, who holds MA, M.Phil. and Ph.D. degrees, has served as senior professor and dean of the faculty of social sciences at OU.

BH resident fined Rs.5K for water wastage

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 on a house owner in Banjara Hills for negligence that led to the overflow of an overhead tank.

According to officials of Division-6 under Tattikhana jurisdiction, the incident occurred at the residence of A. Raj Kumar in Banjara Hills.

While pumping borewell water into the overhead tank, the tank overflowed and spilled onto the street.

A manager on duty noticed the water wastage and following the instructions of managing director Ashok Reddy, served a notice and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 on the house owner for wasting water, said HMWS&SB in a release.