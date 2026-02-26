SCR Launches Rail Parcel App For Door-To-Door Booking

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday launched the Rail Parcel Application, a digital e-marketplace offering door-to-door parcel booking and delivery services through trains, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore for a freight logistics study.

The app, described as the first-of-its-kind parcel logistics platform in India, enables customers to book parcels digitally. In the pilot phase, it has been introduced in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore and Chennai.

The launch was announced at a ‘Rail Parcel Logistics’ conclave held at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. As part of the MoU, IIM Bangalore, through its Centre of Excellence in Supply Chain Management (SCMC), will undertake demand forecasting, modal competitiveness analysis, industry consultations, field surveys and infrastructure gap assessment relating to freight logistics on SCR.

Addressing the conclave, SCR general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said the zone was the first to implement the rail parcel app. He said the initiative marked a step towards digital transformation of parcel services, adding that the application would improve transparency, reliability and customer convenience.

Srivastava said IIM Bangalore would prepare a strategic roadmap to enhance freight growth and strengthen rail-led logistics, contributing to the goal of achieving 3,000 million tonnes of freight loading by 2030 under Mission 3,000 million tonnes.