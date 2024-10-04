 Top
SCR introduces Secunderabad- Goa Bi-Weekly Express

DC Correspondent
4 Oct 2024 5:08 AM GMT
The South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced Secunderabad- Vasc--Da-Gama- Secunderabad bi-weekly express.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced Secunderabad- Vasc--Da-Gama- Secunderabad bi-weekly express. The trains will run with effect from (Train No. 17039 Secunderabad - Vasco-Da -Gama Express) 09.10.2024 (Wednesday & Friday) and (Train No. 17040 Vasco-Da -Gama - Secunderabad Express) on 10.10.2024 (Thursday & Saturday).

This train consists of First AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches. The bookings for the train will begin today, the press release said.


